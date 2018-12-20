If you saw the marvelous documentary “RBG,” you know Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is obsessed with opera. Next to the law, it’s her highest aria of expertise. And most aficionados will tell you the key to any successful production is an essential ability to strike the high notes. Hit it right, and you can shatter glass. And in a way, that’s what Ginsburg has done her entire legal career: Shatter glass, preferably the metaphorical ceiling panes blocking women from achieving gender equality.



Her pioneering efforts in the field are heroic enough to warrant an entire movie; but not one as clichéd and pedestrian as “On the Basis of Sex.” It starts slow and grows slower, as director Mimi Leder reveals a preference for flaccid historical re-enactments over subtlety and subtext. Even the one sex scene, when Felicity Jones’ Ruth bumps uglies with her dear husband and fellow attorney, Marty Ginsburg (a miscast Armie Hammer), there’s a slam-bam, thank-you-ma’am pallor to it. And, really, do we need to see this American icon getting busy? Would we want to see Abe and Mary Todd making out? Of course not. But I digress.



The bulk of Daniel Stiepleman’s hagiographical script centers on Ginsburg’s landmark 1972 case Moritz v. Internal Revenue in which the then Rutgers Law School professor argued for the plaintiff, a Colorado bachelor suing the government over its refusal to allow him to deduct expenses incurred caring for his invalid mother with whom he shared his home. Had he been a woman, the claim would have been allowed. For Ginsburg, long searching for the perfect case to attack archaic gender laws, it was the equivalent of the Holy Grail because she believed using a male plaintiff - in this instance William Moritz - to argue her point would make it more palatable to a justice system that for nearly 200 years repeatedly sided with white males.



Eureka! Or so the swelling music suggests in a prelude to proverbial musical montages of Ginsburg, her teenage daughter, Jane (Cailee Spaeny), and Mom’s mostly female students poring over law books, documents and case histories, with Marty occasionally joining in as one of New York’s top tax lawyers. It’s all very movie of the week, which makes sense since Leder has spent most of her adult life directing television shows. She’s tried her hand at feature films (“The Peacemaker,” “Deep Impact,” “Pay It Forward”), but it’s always the same meat-and-potatoes approach that strains for attention.



The lackluster performances add to the tedium of a story that, frankly, just isn’t that interesting, despite its importance in Ginsburg’s illustrious career and that of U.S. jurisprudence. Then there is the overabundance of hoary clichés involving the women’s liberation movement unfolding outside the courtroom doors at exactly the same moment. The nadir being Jane caught skipping school to attend a Gloria Steinem-led rally in Manhattan. Like everything in the movie, it’s just a tad too on the nose, a tone set early when Leder begins with an overhead shot of Ginsburg marching into the Harvard School of Law amid a sea of drably dressed men on the first day of classes in 1956.



She was just one of nine women in a class of 500. And to further drive home the point, Leder incorporates the college’s fight song, “Ten Thousand Men of Harvard,” to push the theme over the top. Do you think Leder is trying to tell us something? She might as well smack us over the head with a frying pan. As if that wasn’t obvious enough, ensuing vignettes capture Ginsburg being ignored by her professors, again while sitting in a sea of men; and humiliated by her dean, Erwin Griswold (Sam Waterston doing his “Law & Order” thing, perfectly in keeping with the movie’s TV trappings), when he invites her to a dinner and asks her to stand up and make a case for why she deserved to steal her spot at Harvard from a man. Remember Griswold because he will return in Act III to enlist even more hissable menace.



Top that off with a slew of law firms refusing to hire her because, as one recruiter tells her, she’d “make the wives of her male colleagues jealous.” If only that were true; in actuality, Ginsburg indeed was offered jobs, just at significantly lower salary. But why let facts get in the way of Stiepleman’s myopic agenda? And speaking of Stiepleman, did I mention he’s Ginsburg’s nephew? Can you imagine the reception he’d get at Thanksgiving if he wrote anything remotely negative about Auntie? So the total whitewash should come as no surprise, nor the ensuing monotony.



Where’s the drama? Other than a few squabbles with the mustachioed Mel Wulf (Justin Theroux looking like an extra from a porn movie), her chief adversary at the same ACLU where she’d later found the Women’s Rights Project; Jane’s truancy; and Griswold’s indignity toward women in law, there’s zero conflict. Even when Marty is diagnosed with testicular cancer and is given a five-percent chance of survival, it’s presented as just another burden on our poor, little Ruth. Could the piling on get any worse? Just wait.



Lost in all this syrupy nonsense is the point, which is Ginsburg’s heroic fight to vanquish the discrimination thrust upon her - and everyone else who wasn’t a privileged white male. Leder might have gotten to it if she weren’t so preoccupied with sanctifying her subject and dutifully searching for just the right pop song to usher in each jump in time on a spasmodic march toward the inevitable. Ditto for the silly asides, like the sex scene, included only to humanize Ginsburg by proving even she craved nookie - as if her two kids weren’t proof enough. If anyone is sexist amid all this gruel, it’s Leder, who even includes the “sex” come-on in her film’s title. Why? Because “On the Basis of Gender” isn’t seductive enough?



Yes, Leder and Stiepleman make a real mess of things, as does Kathy Bates shamelessly hamming it up as famed women’s rights advocate Dorothy Kenyon, who was something of a hero to Ginsburg when she was smashing every barrier on her way to Bill Clinton nominating her to the Supreme Court in 1993. As for Jones and her overly earnest performance and wavering Brooklyn accent, the less said the better. It leaves one ruing the failure of the film’s first incarnation - with Natalie Portman starring and Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directing - to make it out of preproduction. But we’ll always have “RBG,” the documentary, and the woman it efficiently lionized; a civil servant who carved those indelible initials into our nation’s fabric not just as a trailblazer, but as a warrior in the realm of equal rights, a battle that sadly rages on for the 85-year-old who refuses to give up the fight.



