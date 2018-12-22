PEORIA — Peorian Steve Spain became one of the world’s foremost collectors of Walt Disney animation art quite by accident.

While a student at Illinois State University in the early 1970s, Spain picked up a part-time job as a movie projectionist. It so happened that many of the films he showed were Disney full-length animated features such as "Fantasia," "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Pinocchio," "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty."

“I’d watch these movies over and over and realized how beautiful the work was, the attention to detail, the lavishness,” he said.

He set aside that appreciation for another decade or so until his interest was piqued again when he saw an art book lying on a reading table in the Peoria Public Library called “Treasures of Disney Animation Art.”

The tome, by John Canemaker, dissected the films Spain saw as a college student beginning with the artists’ pencil drawings of the characters. Canemaker also described in detail the painstaking pre-production animation work needed to make the classic Disney films.

“It fascinated me so I checked the book out,” he said. “In the back of the book were two names listed as sources for original art.”

Spain contacted both men and traveled to each coast to study their collections. An obsession was born.

“I started with just one piece and then it just got out of hand,” Spain said.

Decades later, the result, headlined "The Golden Age of Disney — The Collection of Steve Spain” is on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum through Jan. 20.

“It’s a most comprehensive array of sketches, drawings and cels,” said museum curator Bill Conger. “It seems to cover the entirety of what can be termed the Golden Age of Disney (1930-1960).”

Just how comprehensive compared to other collections is an unanswerable question, Spain said.

“Jim Lentz, head of animation art at Heritage Auctions in Dallas told me, ‘Steve, this is one of the best private collections I’ve ever seen,’ " Spain said. “So I think it’s pretty good, but I don’t know what else is out there.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who have wonderful collections, but they don’t want anybody to know and keep it in a vault. To me, the fun is sharing it.”

By the sizes of the crowds who have flocked to the museum since the exhibition opened in October, that fun is reciprocal.

“We expected big crowds for this show,” Conger said. “It not only did not disappoint, it has exceeded our expectations for sure.

“America has a love affair with Disney. Everybody in this country has grown up with Disney in one way or another. So we knew the subject matter would hit people in the recesses of their upbringing. It’s one reason people covet art in the first place. There’s something in it that speaks to them personally.”

It has virtually shouted to Spain. The owner of The Costume Trunk for the past 37 years, the 66-year-old proprietor has continued adding to his collection since buying his first piece in the 1980s, an original cel from the 1959 Disney film “Cinderella.”

He calls that piece of Disney art his favorite because it was his first.

A film’s production cels, or celluloids, are hand-painted colored stills of movie scenes set against a pre-produced background. Several from Spain’s collection are on display in the exhibit.

What makes the cels valuable monetarily is their scarcity. Much of the original artwork was thrown out.

Spain estimated that fewer than 100 of the keymaster setups — the rarest of cels in which a cel is paired with the original matching production background at the same time in the film — are believed to exist. Spain owns nine of them.

Still, the exhibit could not go on until the Disney Company authenticated every piece and gave its approval ... with conditions.

“I didn’t think we’d ever get it,” Spain said. “Then after nearly a year, (museum officials) called and told me they’d received a 62-page email from the Disney Company. They had authenticated every piece on display. But there were certain things they wouldn’t agree to.”

Spain wanted to show a Disney classic movie on the museum’s big screen and also sell his animation book with proceeds going to charity. Neither request was approved by the company.

“But overall, I’m very happy,” he said. “I’ve heard the exhibit has been well-received and brought in many people who wouldn’t ordinarily come to the museum.”

Conger said the long wait was a necessary one.

“Disney is very concerned about how its image is used,” he said. “So we took great precautions in getting permission from Disney and making sure these images were displayed in the right way and in the right context.”

Spain will stop by the museum occasionally on Sunday afternoons and watch how the crowds react to his pride and joy.

“They’ve done a really nice job of setting it up,” he said. “I just like to watch people enjoy it. Walt Disney was one of our country’s great rags-to-riches stories. This is Americana.”

