That was close.

The Pekin co-op and Washington co-op boys swimming and diving teams fought to the finish Thursday at Pekin, trading event victories before the Dragons pulled out an 84-79 victory.

“It was fun to complete against an evenly-matched team,” said Pekin coach Christine Dunn. “The event winners went back and forth. Other places played a huge role in the final score and a couple of touch-outs made a difference.”

Each team won six events. Each team also had a double winner of individual events (Pekin’s Alex Kula and Washington’s Leo Edwards).

Kula won the 200 freestyle (1:53.18) and 100 butterfly (:58.06). Edwards won the 200 IM (2:10.97) and 100 freestyle (:51.74).

Edwards had a perfect day. He also was a member of the winning Washington 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Christian Buck, Winston Essig and Jaxon Bradburn joined with Edwards on the 200 medley relay team (1:50.25). Buck, Ty Barclay and Bradburn were on the 400 freestyle relay team (3:44.27).

Kula was on Pekin’s winning 200 freestyle relay team. Dillon Marlatt, Sam Dunn and Garrett Oliver also were on that quartet, which won in 1:37.05.

The other Pekin winners were Oliver in the 50 freestyle (:24.47), Brady Hild in the 100 backstroke (1:03.66) and diver Jayson Presley (personal-best 182.30 points).

Washington’s Drake Seibert won the 500 freestyle (5:49.23) and Essig won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.26).

Pekin now has a second diver in Ethan Gaudet, who scored 103.20 points and finished fifth in his first competition.

“Ethan did well,” Dunn said. “He’s been swimming for us and he decided to try diving.”

