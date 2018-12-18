Five Pekin wrestlers came into the Joe Bee Memorial Tournament at Springfield on Saturday with a top-4 seed in his weight class.

Each finished exactly where he was seeded.

“Nobody finished below his seed. They all did a good job,” said Dragons coach John Jacobs.

Ryan Haynes (126) and Jared Dowell (195) placed second. Drake Hawkins (132) was third and Kanon Clark (152) and Tyler Haynes (160) were fourth.

Pekin ended up sixth of 14 teams in the team standings with 89.5 points even though the Dragons had wrestlers in just 10 of the 14 weight classes.

Avon (Ind.) won the team title with 288.5 points followed by LaSalle-Peru (135), Chatham Glenwood (111.5), Pontiac (110.5) and fifth-place Morton (94).

East Moline United Township (76) finished seventh behind Pekin. Limestone was 13th (49).

It was the first time Clark, a sophomore, placed in a tournament.

“Kanon made a nice comeback to win his first match,” Jacobs said, noting Clark’s 11-6 quarterfinal victory over Cahokia’s Terrell Morris after Clark moved through the first round with a bye.

Tyler Haynes also had a newsworthy opening match in the quarterfinals.

Two days after beating Morton’s Tristan Parker 9-4 in a Mid-Illini Conference dual at Pekin, Haynes hooked up again with Parker at Springfield and Haynes came back to win 7-6.

“They had a great battle in both matches,” Jacobs said.

Chase Roepenack (138), Devin Tovrea (145), Logan Bailliez (170), Karson Lamb (182) and Dillon Sieh (220) also competed for the Dragons in the Bee tournament.

Morton had six top-six finishes including four wrestlers who were runners-up.

Zane Ely (106), Tyler Timmons (113), Cory Hoyle (120) and Drew Greenwood (145) each placed second for the Potters. Ethan Gray (220) was fourth and Parker was sixth.

