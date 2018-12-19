PEORIA — With 2018 drawing to a close, UnityPoint Health announced the most popular baby names chosen by parents who gave birth at their Peoria and Pekin hospitals.

Ava and Oliver topped the list in Peoria, with Addison, Olivia, Harper,and Arya as runner-up for girls, and Camden, Mason, Jaxon and Henry as runner-up for boys

For babys born at UnityPoint Health — Pekin, the most popular names were Adeline and Bentley. Runner up names were Addison, Emma, Harper and Marley for girls, and Oliver Leeam, Theodore and Wyatt for boys.