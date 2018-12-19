PEORIA — A man was shot dead in Central Peoria late Tuesday night, police said.

Just past 11 p.m., the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted police to the area of the 2600 block of North Bootz Avenue and the 300 block of West Corrington Avenue. An additional call was received regarding a report of a male down in the 2600 block of North Hanssler Court, about three blocks south of the Shotspotter alerts, said Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Officers located an adult male victim of a shooting outside next to a vehicle in the 2600 block of North Hanssler Court, Dotson said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Dotson said.

Wednesday afternoon, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Kommodor Tarver, 45, of Peoria. He said autopsy findings show he suffered three gunshot wounds, likely at close range — two to the head and one to the abdomen.

Tarver likely died instantly, Harwood said in a news release.

There is no suspect information at this time, Dotson said.

The death is Peoria's 24th homicide of the year. Four, including two fatal police shootings, have been deemed justified by authorities.

Police ask the public's help with any information regarding the shooting. Calls may be made to the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.