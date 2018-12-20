EAST PEORIA — An East Peoria man was arrested Tuesday for possession of stolen property and is a suspect in the theft of hundreds of items from Woodford County and other area mini-storage units.

Britt Craig, 34, of 221 Crescent Ave., East Peoria, was arrested on a search warrant by the Woodford County Sheriff's Office and East Peoria police.

Craig is being held in the Woodford County Jail on a charge of theft of more than $500 with his bond set at $60,000. More charges are pending, according to a news release from the Woodford County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with items in a Woodford County storage unit to check if their items are secure. Victims of theft should contact the Sheriff's Office at 467-2375. Any victim outside of Woodford County is encouraged to to contact their local law enforcement agency.