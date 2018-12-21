The final matches before Christmas didn’t put the Pekin wrestling team in a festive mood.

Washington beat the host Dragons 65-4 and East Peoria beat Pekin 62-18 Tuesday in Mid-Illini Conference duals at Custer-Stoudt Gym.

Pekin 126-pounder Ryan Haynes, one of the Dragons’ top wrestlers, hurt the thumb on his left hand against Washington and he didn’t wrestle against East Peoria.

Haynes was examined Wednesday by a doctor, said Pekin coach John Jacobs, and he has another doctor’s appointment this coming Wednesday.

“We’re not sure yet about Ryan’s status,” Jacobs said.

Pekin’s (5-8, 1-3) loss to Washington wasn’t a surprise. After all, the Panthers are three-time defending Class 2A state champions and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A this season.

Losing to East Peoria -- at least by that large a margin -- wasn’t expected.

“There were six pivotal matches against East Peoria that could have gone either way and our inexperience tipped the scales in East Peoria’s favor,” Jacobs said. “The effort was there from our guys, but their inexperience hurt. They now know what they need to do to get better.”

Karson Lamb (182) recorded Pekin’s lone win over Washington, an 11-1 victory.

Drake Hawkins (132), Tyler Haynes (160) and Jared Dowell (195) had the Dragons’ three wins against East Peoria, all by a pin.

