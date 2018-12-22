PEORIA — Saturday was not just a day of mourning but also a celebration of life for former Peorian Chase White, the U.S. deputy Marshal slain last month in Tucson, Ariz.

A memorial service, attended by some 300 people, was held for the Manual High School graduate at Universalist Unitarian Church, 3000 W. Richwoods Blvd., where his mother, Lynnda White, serves as a pastor.

White, 41, had been in the U.S. Marshals Service for the past three years. On active duty in the Air Force from 2000 to 2007, he was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, serving at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. He was set to leave for a deployment the same week he was killed while serving a warrant to a man sought for stalking a female police sergeant in Tucson.

"Though taken in the prime of his life, the quality of a life is not measured in length," said Michael Brown, the minister at Universalist Unitarian. "He loved. He served. He had comrades. He deeply loved his family," he said.

Among family attending the ceremony were his wife, Sue Ellen White, the couple's four children, his mother and his father and stepmother, Michael and Melody Jenkins.

"White gave his life to protect others," said David Anderson, acting deputy director of the Marshals Service, one of a number of Marshals attending the service.

"Although he had only lived in Arizona for three years, his family was a beacon for so many. Chase made a tremendous impact in those three years," he said.

"There are only 3,600 deputy U.S. Marshals in the country," said Anderson. "We're honored that he chose our service. We will honor Chase's memory. We will never forget his service and sacrifice."

Also speaking at the service was Brendan Heffner, the U.S. Marshal who heads the Central District of Illinois. Heffner acknowledged that he didn't know White but learned three things about him from observing his family.

"I saw resilience, strength and forgiveness. Those are things they got from Chase. It takes real fortitude for a family to have two celebration of life events," he said, referring to the celebration held earlier this month in Tucson.

Heffner also read a letter from Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who expressed his sympathy to the family. "Illinois should be proud that such a man was born and lived in our state," noted the senator.

White showed leadership qualities at an early age when asked to teach some of his fourth-grade classmates to read, recalled his mother. At Manual, where he graduated in 1995, he was an honor student while playing football and baseball and participating in wrestling and track, she said.

"I thought Chase was going to be a doctor or a teacher, but he knew what he wanted more than I did," said Lynnda White.

When Chase White enrolled in ROTC at the University of Illinois, his mother said she knew her son had decided on a different course for his life.

While extolling his many accomplishments, Lynnda White said, most importantly, "My son loved and respected people."

Melody Jenkins concurred. "I was Chase's stepmom. I want to talk about his kindness. He was so good to me," she said in a broken voice.

Lynnda White brought up the fact that she didn't believe in the death penalty. "I don't think the man who murdered Chase should be killed. I didn't know I was talking about forgiveness. I was talking about what I believe," she said.

Speaking of free-wheeling conversations she had with her son, White noted sadly, "This is not the way I wanted to get the last word."

The Rev. Marvin Hightower, senior pastor at Liberty Church of Peoria, gave the prayer at the service while the Heritage Ensemble provided choral presentations.

