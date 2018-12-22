After jumping out of a plane 6,000 times, Brian White faces perhaps his most daunting challenge on solid ground.

It’s a leap of faith, with prayer and perseverance pushing him to regain what he lost in May, when his last skydive ended in a horrific thud.

Family and friends say it's nothing less than a miracle that the 57-year-old survived an equipment malfunction during a promotional jump. Instead of gracefully alighting the infield of a minor-league baseball stadium, he slammed into the unforgiving pavement of a nearby parking lot. His brain bleeding and bones broken, medical personnel told his wife, Nancy White, that his prognosis looked grim.

But seven months later, Brian White is not only still breathing but talking and moving, slowly but progressively. Though continued and lengthy therapy loom, there is hope of his regaining everyday mobility.

“We’re praying hard,” says Nancy White, 62.

A quarter-century ago, Brian White made a list of possible new hobbies and adventures. One was skydiving, which he enjoyed after just one lesson. He soon found himself jumping out of planes all the time, embracing the sport's unique and serene peace.

“You go up there, it’s just quiet,” says White, a light grin sliding across his face. “You don’t hear traffic noise, not much of anything. You take in the scenery. Everything looks different from 2,000 or 3,000 feet than it does from the ground.”

Via experience and exams, skydivers can become certified with the United States Parachute Association. Of A, B, C and D licenses, White earned the top ranking — D — which requires a minimum of 500 jumps, a figure he eventually would exceed by a factor of 12.

Meantime, 18 years ago, White (an IT specialist with the Salvation Army in Peoria) married Nancy (a pediatric nurse). She went skydiving once — “It was more for him than for me,” she says with a smile — but preferred life on the ground at their home in West Peoria.

So, White skydived mostly with fellow members of the Minier-based Illinois Valley Parachute Club, which since 1962 has been making jumps and training newbies. Over time, he rose to become one of the club’s safety and training advisers.

The club also can be hired for demo jumps for special events. One was slated for May 11, the season opener of the Normal CornBelters, an independent minor league baseball team. The plan was for White (a veteran of many such demos) to jump from a relatively low altitude — about 1,500 feet, as opposed to upwards of 4,000 feet — above the team’s Corn Crib stadium.

A weighted tether would hang from White, and a U.S. flag would flutter from the tether. White would then release his main parachute, descend toward the ground and softly land on the infield.

But something went wrong.

As his wife watched, White veered off course, heading away from the ballpark. At that point, she had little reason for alarm.

Because of what happened next, White cannot recall what happened that day.

Normal police responded to the scene, but the investigation was left to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA did not return a request for comment for this story.

Bill Snyder, the club’s other safety and training advisor, was not at the scene but later interviewed club members and others regarding what happened.

For unknown reasons, White’s main chute did not deploy, Snyder says. He pulled the backup chute, which worked. However, the main chute then released, getting tangled with the flag tether, Snyder said.

“It adversely affected the performance of the back-up chute," Snyder says.

The malfunction left White off-balance in the air, prompting an uncontrollable drift from the ballpark. Away from the eyes of the stadium, White crashed into a nearby parking lot.

“He basically landed with way too much speed,” Snyder says.

His wife went to look for White.

“We didn’t see him land,” she recalls. “I didn’t realize he had been hurt."

Luckily, a paramedic happened to be near the crash site and rushed to White’s side. Soon, emergency responders arrived to find a crumpled mess of a man. White was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Prospects looked dim. His forehead, nose and eye sockets were fractured, his shins were essentially shattered and a vertebrae was damaged. Worse, his brain was bleeding: surgeons removed chunks of his skull to accommodate brain swelling.

Medical personnel warned his wife that he might not survive.

“At the beginning, it wasn’t hopeful,” she recalls. “They were really clear about that.”

But friends rallied around the couple, who attend First United Methodist Church in Peoria.

“One of the good things to come of this was that people came together to pray,” Nancy White says.

Their prayers have been answered, if seemingly slowly over months of rehab. Club member Snyder, who started jumping with White in 1994, said White long has been known for an upbeat, energetic attitude, which has helped his recovery.

“We’re trying to stay encouraged, and we’re praying for the guy,” Snyder says. “Now things are starting to turn around.”

Now at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria, Brian White has progressed to the point where he can speak and smile, plus do some tasks. Last week marked a big victory as he tried shaving for the first time since May.

“He handled a razor pretty well,” his wife says.

His shins are still a mess. But his skull is now intact, as is his pre-jump memory. If all goes well, soon he will return to the couple’s West Peoria home. He will undergo outpatient rehab, though no timetable has been set for the duration.

“It will just take some time,” his wife says.

The couple's house will need modification to accommodate Brian White’s current limited mobility. Further, they are concerned that his medical insurance might not cover everything he needs. So, his friends have created a GoFundMe account to help them.

Meanwhile, injuries aside, White expresses concern that his accident — the only one of his jump career — unfairly besmirches skydiving.

“Stuff like this happens, but it doesn’t happen often,” he says. “People say, ‘Your pushing death all the time.’ There’s some risk. … Accidents make the newspaper. But you’d have a greater chance dying from a bee sting.”

Indeed, beyond jumpers’ rare leg fractures, his club never has experienced another major accident. Further, last year, the United States Parachute Association recorded 24 fatal skydiving accidents out of about 3.2 million jumps — or one fatality per 133,571 jumps, one of the lowest rates in the sport’s history. In the 1970s, the sport averaged 42.5 skydiving fatalities per year, a number that has steadily declined since, to an average of 22.2 over the past eight years.

Brian White is not only confident of recovery, but of one day jumping out of a plane again.

“I should be able to, depending on how things go,” he says.

For now, Nancy White is focused more on his daily therapy and getting her husband home. She remains amazed and grateful that he is alive — a miracle that has taught her to not limit possibilities.

“We’re thinking of things to pray for,” she says, her eyes afire above a peaceful smile. "We will pray and let God show himself.”

PHIL LUCIANO can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.