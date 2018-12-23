Recently, our family from Texas came to visit for the holiday. On Sunday, November 16, after church, the six of us went to the Last Chance for breakfast. When we were ready to leave, we were told someone had picked up the tab for our entire group. We did not know who it was, so we could not thank them, but would like to say thank you now, and please know that this act of kindness will be passed on.

R and J

Peoria

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.