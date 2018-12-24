MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Matthew Boehm, 61; Debra Centofonti, 54; both Morton.
Maxwell Kestner, 23; Belle Moushon, 25; both Princeville.
Jorge Montoya, 24, Peoria; Savannah Martin, 18, Armington.
Kyle Thomas, 26; Erika Householter, 23; both Morton.
Donald Ziegenbein, 27; Demi Rogers, 26; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Justin Cline, 36, Toluca; Eve Rhodes, 35, Minonk.
Connor Knapp, 22, Roanoke; Abigail Hubner, 22, Washburn.
Scott Schierer, 47; Hayley Zimmerman, 32; both Metamora.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Brown, Brett and Jodi.
Frank, Deborah and Benjamin.
Jones, Patrick and Heather.
McGuire, Sarah and Gerald Jr.