1930-2018

Marilyn J. McKenzie, 88, of Bradford, Illinois passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Marilyn was born September 6, 1930 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Ida (Hinrichs) Shoff.

She worked at the Peoria Board of Trade prior to her marriage to Robert McKenzie on January 2, 1954 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2016.

They started their married life farming in Bradford area. She was active in Milo Merry Maidens 4-H Club and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society. She also enjoyed playing bridge. She and Bob were active supporters in their family’s many activities, especially sports. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Bruce) Pisel, of Davenport, IA, 2 sons: Jim (Lisa) McKenzie, of Pekin, IL and John (Jeanne) McKenzie, of Wausau, WI; 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren with a new arrival due in January.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, her daughter, Mary Jo Shipley, great-grandson, Elijah Shipley, and brother, James.

Marilyn’s family would like to thank her caregivers from Lighthouse Home Care for their compassion and understanding.

Services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford, Illinois with Father John Cyr, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-11 prior to the service. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Bradford. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Heifer International. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.