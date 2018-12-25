MONMOUTH — While the Warren County jail could reopen in the coming weeks, the process is underway to evaluate the path forward on whether to rebuild, add on or renovate.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards closed the jail indefinitely Aug. 1 as personnel dwindled. Since that time, Warren County has been sending $40 a day, per inmate, to Mercer County to house Warren inmates in Aledo.

Edwards said that comes out to about $27,000 a month, when using an average jail population of 22. That is somewhat balanced out by a savings in personnel costs as well as an approximated $8,000 saved per month on not having to provide meals for those incarcerated.

Another $1,000 is saved monthly on not providing prescription medication for inmates.

Board member Sean Cavanaugh, R-District 2, is the chairman of the Warren County Board's building and grounds committee, which oversees the jail.

"It may save on inmate meals, but it doesn't save us on inmate costs, and we're spending a great deal of money to house inmates in Mercer County. Thankfully Mercer County has a wonderful facility that we can house" our inmates at, he said.

"It is more expensive, and we can't just keep doing that over time."

That housing cost also has affected sentences.

"The biggest thing for me is when I would normally sentence someone to 30 days in jail or 60 days in jail, I have to process. 'Is it worth the taxpayer paying $40 a day for that punishment?' It definitely weighs into every single one of my decisions," said State's Attorney Andy Doyle.

He said he tells the public defenders to let their clients "know that I feel like they're getting a better deal because I am giving lower sentences out so that taxpayers don't have to pay out."

Jailers are also doing a lot of transportation of inmates between Aledo and the Warren County Courthouse in Monmouth for court hearings, about an hour round-trip. Doyle said that has slowed down court proceedings.

"It's created some hardship for other law enforcement," Edwards said.

With job postings and advertisements on several platforms, applications have come in to boost back up the ranks to where the jail can reopen sometime in early January.

"Over 4 1/2 months, we slowly began to build a staff which allowed us to book and give (notice to appear tickets) or book those we knew could post bond so we had limited services," Edwards said.

To send off new applicants to the police academy is five weeks for jailers; Warren County has two people there now. The department has "pretty intense hands-on training ... until we're comfortable enough to put them on shift with someone else more senior," Edwards said.

With an eye on reopening in early January, Edwards was quick to say, "I don't want to end up in the same situation we were in in August."

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Corrections and surrounding county jails pay more than Warren County, which means jailers could potentially leave for more pay elsewhere.

"Coupling low pay with a less than attractive atmosphere," Edwards said.

But, Edwards said, he is "talking with the (Warren County) Board to mitigate the pay issue."

One positive for the jail being closed is that some upkeep work has been able to be done while the jail is empty. A fresh coat of green paint is going up, and some touch-up work to a shower stall area is underway.

Jailers have been "helping with maintenance in the back to prepare when we resume operations," Edwards said.

The facility used to have 42 beds, but it has since been lowered to 22 beds after top bunks were removed as a safety measure following an IDOC inspection. Edwards said the last inspector did not like how there wasn't a sound barrier between the three male cell blocks and the one female cell block.

That means Warren County may end up still housing female inmates in Aledo even after reopening.

Moving forward, Klingner and Associates has been commissioned to perform a full needs assessment of the jail.

Cavanaugh said that is expected to be completed sometime in February.

"What that will do is look at all aspects of the jail, everything from structural, heating, plumbing, electrical ... logistics of the jail and take into account future projections of population," he said.

Ultimately, the study will help the board determine "if we're going to build a new facility, which would require lots of things to happen, or to add on and rehab the old structure, which would be a complete mess as the current structure is 103 years old. It will see what our options are."

"It's a step-by-step process. At least we're stepping in the right direction by getting the study ordered," Edwards said.

Cavanaugh has been chairman of the County Board committee for about four years now and said the jail has been a priority that entire time.

The jail is "something that probably should have been addressed 25 or 30 years ago," he said.

"They just have to build a new jail. Most counties, their jails were built in the '60s and '70s, and they are talking about building a new jail," Doyle said. "I don't see how we can go on paying another county to pay our inmates. The taxpayers are going to have to bite the bullet at some point eventually."

A new jail also would make a safer environment for inmates and corrections officers, Doyle said.

A public safety tax seems likely in the future to help build revenue to pay for either a remodel, addition or new building completely.

"It's going to take some hard choices to fix this, because there's no other choice but to fix it," Cavanaugh said. "Paying for whatever we do is a concern, and one of the options is, of course, a public safety tax because it's going to require a lot of money to fix or build new.

"And that would be the most viable course of action because it doesn't put the burden on just one group of people, it spreads it out and it would be a sales tax."

Cavanaugh also said, "It's always a challenging time to be a locally elected official, and the Warren County Board does a pretty good job of making decisions on behalf of those we represent. ... We will look forward for support from our community because obviously they rely on the county services and we'll need their help on making things work."