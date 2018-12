PEORIA — As a motorist dropped off gifts to a relative Christmas morning, his idling car was stolen, police said.

About 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old parked at the Village Green Apartments in South Peoria, according to a Peoria police report. He left his car running as he took presents into an apartment of a relative, staying inside for about five minutes, the report stated.

"When he looked out the window, he saw his car driving away," the report stated.

There are no suspects.