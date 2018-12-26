KICKAPOO — A burglary netted more than $26,000 worth of firearms and jewelry in Peoria County, police said.

Sometime between Friday and 11:15 a.m. Monday, a rural dwelling on North Voorhees Road was burgled while the resident was gone, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. The resident thought he had locked up the home, but he later discovered he had left a back door open, a sheriff's report stated.

Taken were multiple firearms (long guns and handguns) worth more than $16,000, the report stated. Also missing was a $700 laptop computer, plus $10,000 in jewelry.