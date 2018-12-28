These transactions, recorded the week of Dec. 17, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1829 N. Kickapoo Creek Road, Peoria, Lynne E. Hill and Beth A. Semlow to Jacob M. Lewis, $80,000.

2127 N. Flora Ave., Peoria, Ray Voigt to Ferne A. Alexander, $83,500.

4927 N. Longview Place, Peoria Heights, John M. Quinn to Damon and Ana Davis, $89,500.

4114 W. Creighton Terrace, Peoria, Steven Ringenberg to Patrick Gumm, $91,500.

6128 N. Fairlane Drive, Peoria, Wayne and Martha Miller to Kayla Linville, $94,900.

4318 S. Silvis Road, Bartonville, Clifford D. and Cathy M. Turner to Nathan Darko, $100,000.

1202 W. Purtscher Drive, Peoria, Janis L. Beal to Gerald and Crystal Compton, $107,000.

3921 N. Ashton Ave., Peoria, James and Samantha L. Peitzmeier to Drew Blumenshine, $110,000.

218 E. Cypress St., Elmwood, Lukus A. and Andrea Derenzy to Tyler Bantz, $110,000.

304 W. Barrington Road, Peoria, Andrew C. England to Mark Rogers and Elisa C. Peters, $112,000.

1908 W. Virginia Ave., Peoria, David J. and Denise M. Nelson to Harold W. Reagan, $114,000.

5402 N. Arrow Drive, Peoria, Vichai Xiong and Ger Yang to Angela M. Perce and Marcus D. Preston, $115,000.

3933 N. Walround Lane, Peoria, Jesse and Johanna Purvis to Karly Near, $115,000.

9131 N. Picture Ridge Road, Peoria, Carol J. Bielenberg to Matthew Bielenberg, $118,500.

878 W. Trailcreek Drive, Peoria, David R. Rostoff and Jeffrey M. Symmonds to Julie Bucher, $124,000.

400 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, Stanislav I. Zverev and Stephanie Zvereva to Robert E. and Jennifer R. Kessener, $126,000.

4209 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria, Kathleen A. Devin to Andre and Jaleesha Allen, $134,500.

7322 N. Oxford Place, Peoria, Allisen Bledsoe Smith and Tye Smith to Gerald and Sonya Cummings, $140,000.

1125 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe, Robert D. and Lorri A. Graham to Avis R. Sutton, $164,000.

2323 E. Bishop Ave., Peoria, Amelia R. Wolf and Pamela E. Burling to Ryan Julius, $190,000.

2302 N. Quarry Road, Trivoli, Jeffrey S. Scukanec to Tyler Jones, $198,000.

1230 N. Country Lane, Peoria, Robert J. and Brian Gosack to Gary and Shirley Dingledine and Jesse D. Parm, $199,000.

5407 N. Castleberry Drive, Peoria, Jon S. and Carol K. Post to Jacob and Dale Frericks, $208,500.

1525 W. Meadowview Drive, Dunlap, Ricky S. and Tina R. Parks to Cartus Financial Corp., $218,500.

1525 W. Meadowview Drive, Dunlap, Cartus Financial Corp. to Kristi A. Bauer, $218,500.

4102 N. Harvard Ave., Peoria, Constance M. Frank to Carl W. and Cindy L. Close, $219,900.

10307 N. Creekstone Court, Peoria, Dilip and Kumari Vutukuru to Narayana Kasireddy and Nagamalleswari Palnati, $220,000.

412 W. Collingwood Circle, Peoria, Herbert and Carolyn Weinstein to Norma A. Naffakh and Abdul W. Mahaini, $230,000.

7607 N. Edgewild Drive, Peoria, Nina L. Baird to Srinivas R. Pulikam, $250,000.

2328 W. Chandler Court, Peoria, Cartus Financial Corp. to James R. and Deborah L. Voller, $259,200.

10120 W. Bristol Court, Mapleton, James D. Sinclair, Christine A. Sinclair, Michael J. Sinclair, Elizabeth M. Gualandri, David J. Sinclair and Daniel P. Sinclair to James E. and Sharon A. Paul, $265,000.

6801 S. Lafayette Ave., Peoria, Mark A. and Brenda J. Rothert to Patrick and Lyndsi Finn, $270,000.

11136 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap, Fields Crossing Jorgenson to James and Judy Greenwel, $279,900.

4629 S. King Arthur Court, Mapleton, Cartus Financial Corp. to Justin A. and Jessica L. Ball, $282,650.

510 W. Thousand Oaks Drive, Peoria, Hani and Julie Malek to Timothy E. and Jacqueline M. Fahey, $290,000.

7034 N. Grand Fir Drive, Edwards, Jesus G. Chapa-Cabrera and Nanette Abdo-Mogas to Cartus Financial Corp., $295,000.

7034 N. Grand Fir Drive, Edwards, Cartus Financial Corp. to Julia L. Ekstrom, $295,000.

9833 N. Townsend Drive, Peoria, Paul J. and Lou Tenarvitz to Ashley and Blair Steffens, $359,750.

9413 N. Philander Chase, Brimfield, Norbert E. and Mary Jane Schneider to Nicholas J. and Ellen J. Hoffman, $450,000.

5819 W. Dickison-Cemetery Road, Dunlap, Busey Bank to Benjamin Mackey and Leanne Skuse, $535,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

207 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Minier, True Blue Management Inc. to Randy Baker, $79,900.

1908 Commonwealth Ave., Pekin, Douglas M. and Suzanna Deakin to Kyle Bianchi, $80,000.

108 Mimosa Lane, Washington, Larry and Ramona Oltmann to Kenneth J. and Cynthia M. Scalf, $82,000.

203 Court Drive, Washington, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs to CCK Investments LLC, $84,000.

1461 Valle Vista Blvd., No. 15, Pekin, Edward C. and Shirley Mae Hauter and Margaret L. Hauter to Thomas E. and Melony D. Maher, $112,500.

320 S. Glen Ave., Morton, Leroy F. and Gwendolyn R. Garber to Derrick S. and Lily M. Grimm, $114,000.

107 Alamo Drive, Washington, Robert T. and Carla Jean Oldham to Joel R. Kerr and Abby M. Lyons Kerr, $119,000.

606 E. Madison St., Mackinaw, Jeff M. and Kimberly K. Scheirer to Henderson-Weir Agency Inc., $122,500.

318 North Drive, Morton, Kelli L. and Lisa D. Doss to Robert Kilbride, $135,000.

513 E. Harrison St., Morton, Benjamin R. and Tara Wellenreiter to Clint C. Peterson, $138,500.

204 Heritage Drive, Mackinaw, Timothy W. and Melissa A. Stauffer to Justin L. Ripley, $154,500.

521 S. Mathis Ave., Morton, Christopher M. Murphy to Alex D. Lippert and Anna Jo King Lippert, $161,000.

116 Comfort Way, Washington, Vickie Maybanks to Roy B. and Jeanette L. Ashley, $162,000.

2106 Willow St., Pekin, Lan T. Dinh and Tuan Phan to Steve M. and Dana L. Hillyer, $164,000;

Glueck Road, Tremont, Esther W. Glueck to George E. and Pauline Glueck, $195,000.

12581 Toboggan Ave., Green Valley, Jason W. Proehl to M. Jayne Junkin and David A. Wood, $200,000.

1933 Colt Drive, Washington, Christopher A. Nichols to Alyson Weber, $216,500.

1515 Calvin Drive, Washington, IUVO Constructum LLC to Brenda L. Larson, $249,900.

22037 Northfield Drive, Morton, Robert A. and Jane L. Hewitt to Christopher S. and Jacqueline S. Parnell, $279,000.

113 Camelin Drive, Washington, Kenneth A. and Julie A. Robbins to Frank and Allison Grossman, $345,000.

2312 and 2314 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, Morton Community Bank to Illinois Oil Marketing Equipment Inc., $575,000.

1823 Rustic Oak Drive, Washington, Dustin E. and Kirsten E. Essig to Husam and Amy Eid, $560,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

267 Old Germantown Road, Germantown Hills, Troy D. and Michelle L. Bell to Corey C. Lenart, $108,500.

Lot 2, Lot 3 and Lot 4, Block 2, Congerville, Zachary L. and Karla K. Anderson to Janel S. Wettstein, $110,000.

Lot 11 and Lot 12, Block 32, Original Town, El Paso, Brent and Traci Kelly to Joel S. and Suzanne L. Rickey, $125,000.

313 N. Menard St., Metamora, Troy and Rachel Jones to Wallace and Kathleen Harper, $130,000.

Lot 41, Spring Beach Subdivision No. 2, Woodford County, Michael L. and Rachel A. Schenck to Jackie Crum Jr., $215,000.