Special skating hours

Owens Center will host special holiday ice skating hours from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the facility, 1019 W. Lake Ave. Admission is $4 for ages 12 and younger, $5 for ages 13 and older and $4 for seniors 65 and older. Skate rental is $3.

Happy Noon Year

Families can ring in the New Year at Noon with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum. Activities include decorating a party hat, dancing and a balloon drop at noon. Admission is $5 for members and $15 for non-members.

Countdown to noon

A Countdown to Noon celebration for children of all ages will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. There will be crafts, a photo booth, snacks, singing, dancing and a balloon drop at noon.

Open swim

A special kids' open swim will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the AquaPlex at the Peoria RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St. Admission is $7 for ages 13-61, $5 for children 12 and younger and seniors age 62 and older and $2 for spectators.

At the Civic Center

Two New Year's Eve Countdowns will take place at 7 p.m. and at midnight at the Sonar Tide Patio next to City Hall.

* The PNC Kids Countdown starts with activities at 3 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Peoria Civic Center. There will be face painting, balloons, Fun on the Run inflatables, super heroes, games, the Peoria PlayHouse imagination playground, representatives from the Peoria Fire Department, stage performances and more. A "Nola Style" parade to the Ball Drop area with the Peoria Notre Dame Drumline begins at 6:30 p.m. Noise makers and hats will be provided. Concessions will be available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

* A Better Built NYE Countdown featuring live music by the Joe Stamm Band onstage from 9:45 to 11:45 p.m. will be in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall A. Concessions will be available starting at 9 p.m. At midnight, countdown to 2019 and ring in the new year with the ball drop and fireworks. Admission is free.

Musical revue

"A Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year" musical revue will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $25.

New Year's party

Ring in the New Year with the Peoria German American Society with a celebration starting at 8 p.m. at the Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. The event, which is open to the public, includes music for dancing. Guests are encouraged to bring an appetizer or dessert to share. A suggested donation of $8 per person will be taken at the door to cover the cost of entertainment, favors and champagne.

Salsa dancing

New Year’s Eve Salsa will be from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m at the Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. The evening begins with lessons and concludes with a dance. Admission is $8 for CAC members and $12 for the general public.

Fun run

The 18th annual Get Lit New Year’s Eve Fun Run will be at 11:50 p.m. through the lighted displays in Folepi’s Winter Wonderland at VFW Post 2078 Park in East Peoria. Entry forms are available at www.folepi.org.

