HOPEDALE — A 56-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning after a fire at a rural Hopedale house.

Lisa M. Lenz was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. by Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley at the scene at 8884 Valley Road in rural Hopedale.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office would not confirm Sunday that Lenz lived at the home. But the address matches online addresses listed for Lenz.

The Hopedale Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:47 a.m., Hanley said.

"Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the home fully engulfed," he said. "After fighting the fire for several hours, the remains of an individual were located in the home."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Hanley said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

No other information was available Sunday night from the sheriff's office.

The case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, office of the State Fire Marshal and the Tazewell County Coroner's Office.