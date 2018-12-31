PEKIN — A 56-year-old woman found in the aftermath of a house fire died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to initial autopsy results from the Tazewell County Coroner's office.

"Autopsy results of the fire victim from Hopedale, Lisa M. Lenz, confirm her cause of death as carbon monoxide intoxication due to the inhalation of smoke due to the residential fire," stated a two-paragraph news release from Coroner Charles Hanley on Monday.

Lenz was found dead Sunday morning after a fire at her rural Hopedale house, 8884 Valley Road. Her husband, the coroner said, was able to escape the fire.

The Hopedale Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:47 a.m., according to reports.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the home fully engulfed,” he told the Journal Star on Sunday. “After fighting the fire for several hours, the remains of an individual were located in the home.”

The case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, office of the State Fire Marshal and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office. Hanley declined to comment further on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.