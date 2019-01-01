Phil Luciano of the Journal Star @lucianophil

Tuesday

Jan 1, 2019 at 8:24 AM Jan 1, 2019 at 4:58 PM


PEORIA — Peoria's first baby of 2019 is a boy.

The newcomer is at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman Stacy Campbell.

Further information was not immediately available but could come Wednesday, Campbell said.

 