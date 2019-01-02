PEORIA — Adults who have interest in serving as basic literacy or English as a second language tutors for other adults may attend a four-day training program later this month.

ROE Adult Literacy, sponsored by the Peoria Regional Office of Education, will conduct the training at the Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St., from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21, 23, 28 and 30.

There is no charge to attend the training, nor is registration required. But prospective attendees may get more information, or indicate their interest, by calling the program's office at 672-6087.

The program is funded through a grant from the Illinois State Library.

Adults who wish to receive assistance in raising their own reading levels may also call 672-6087 to arrange for tutoring.