PEORIA — A woman died in a two-vehicle car accident on Woodford County Route 2 west of Minonk on Wednesday.

A one-paragraph news release from the Woodford County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. A woman, 45, died later at a hospital in McLean County, the news release said.

The woman hasn't been identified pending the notification of the family.

Details regarding the accident weren't released from the department which said the investigation was continuing with the McLean County Coroner's Office.