Led by Jared Dowell and Ryan Haynes, the Pekin wrestling team posted a strong seventh-place finish last week in the Lincoln Holiday Tournament.

Dowell won the 195-pound weight class championship and Haynes placed third at 126 in the 23-team, two-day tournament Dec. 28 and 29.

“Jared (Dowell) is wrestling lights out right now,” said Pekin coach John Jacobs. “He took his lumps the last two years when he was a freshman and sophomore, but he’s stepped it up this year as a junior.”

Dowell (18-2) won five matches at Lincoln. He beat Galesburg’s Cayden Taflinger 16-3 in the 195 championship match.

“It’s a big deal as a team to finish in the top third of the teams at this tournament,” Jacobs said. “We were teetering between seventh and eighth place when Jared secured seventh place for us with his major decision in the (195) championship match.”

Pekin scored 245.58 points. Eighth-place Chicago St. Patrick had 245.09 points.

Antioch (358.52), Rock Island (322.03), Lincoln (316.04), Normal Community (315.55), Mt. Zion (261.56) and Champaign Centennial (253.07) finished in front of Pekin.

Canton (9th place, 205.01), Peoria Notre Dame (11th, 192.512), Limestone (16th, 154.517) and Peoria Richwoods (97.023) also were in the field.

Haynes (15-4), who suffered a thumb injury earlier in December and was sidelined briefly, returned to action at Lincoln and won three of four matches including a 15-4 victory over Mt. Zion’s Tristin Garrett in the third-place match at 126.

Three other Pekin wrestlers finished in the top eight in their weight class at Lincoln and made it to the podium.

Chase Roepenack (9-12) was seventh at 138, Karson Lamb (10-10) was seventh at 182 and DeMarcus Watson (1-4) was eighth at 106.

Also wrestling for the Dragons were William Carson (1-5) at 113, Cael Jacobs (0-4) at 126, Drake Hawkins (16-5) at 132, Devin Tovrea (6-14) at 145, Kanon Clark (5-14) at 152, Isaac Lollar (1-4) at 152, Tyler Haynes (12-8) at 160, Logan Bailliez (4-14) at 170 and Dillon Sieh (5-15) at 220.

A few inexperienced wrestlers joined Pekin’s lineup because Lincoln is a pool-style tournament that gives wrestlers four to five matches.

“Having pool then bracket matches instead of a double-elimination tournament is beneficial for younger wrestlers because it gives them a lot of match experience,” Jacobs said.

