MINONK — Authorities have released the identity of the woman killed in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning west of Minonk.

Two sport utility vehicles collided head-on just after 7 a.m. on Woodford County Highway 2 west of Minonk, according to the Woodford County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said the investigation is ongoing, but it appeared one of the vehicles crossed over into the other vehicle's lane, resulting in the collision. It was slick that morning, he said, and ice on the roadway could have been a factor.

Melanie D. Schubert, 45, of Washburn was taken from the scene to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph in Bloomington, where she was declared dead in the emergency room. Preliminary autopsy results labeled the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries. Tipsword said she wasn't wearing a seat belt when her SUV, which was headed west, collided with the other one.

The other, 28-year-old driver, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment. The nature of her injuries has also not been released. Tipsword said she had been wearing her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff's Department and the McLean County Coroner's Office. As of Thursday, no citations had been issued.