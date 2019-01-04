Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Jan. 4.

Much has been written and said about how online shopping is ruining brick-and-mortar retailing nationwide. In Peoria, the loss of sales-tax revenue from in-person shoppers was cited more than once in City Council budget discussions.

When Beth Fischer began to ponder establishing a boutique for plus-sized women, her first instinct was to make it an online enterprise. But after scouring wholesale clothing markets for ideas and finding encouraging vendors, she decided an old-fashioned store was better.

That store is Curvology, which opened in November in a strip mall at 1125 W. Glen Ave. in Central Peoria.

According to Fischer, her store is the only plus-sized boutique in town. It carries casual and dressy clothing in sizes that run from extra large (12-14) to triple XL (22-24).

Fischer said her store is different from similar plus-sized outlets, such as Lane Bryant, because of customization. She only carries five or six copies of each item of clothing.

"Everyone just wants to be kind of unique," Fischer said.

Clothing uniqueness often isn't an option for larger women, Fischer suggested. The resident of the Tiskilwa area, in Bureau County, had been working for about six years in printing and marketing in Peoria when she decided women like herself needed more fashion options.

"When you go to cute boutiques around town, they're adorable and the people that run them are amazing, but what (plus-sized) styles they have are tucked into a corner," Fischer said.

"That's just frustrating, because we deserve to have super-cute clothes, too."

Shirts at Curvology range form $30 to $45, Fischer said. Jeans average about $55. Both items have been among the store's most popular so far. Dresses are more expensive.

Curvology also carries accessories, jewelry and shoes.

Business has been good so far, according to Fischer. The response from some of her hard-to-fit customers might be a bigger reward.

"I've had girls say, 'This is the first time I haven't cried in the dressing room,'" Fischer said. "Thing like that make you want to continue."

As Nick in the Morning writes this, about 7:45 a.m., the sun is rising beautifully. The song heard on the way to work must have heralded it.