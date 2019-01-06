Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Short and wide four-drawer dresser to fit a small space, a king-size bed, stove, washer and gas dryer: Needed for low-income single parents. Call Toby at FamilyCore, 676-2400.

Twin-size bed, electric washing machine and a flat screen television: Needed for a low-income grandparent raising grandson. Call Mitch at Central Illinois Agency on Aging, 674-2071.

Refrigerator: Needed for a low-income patient. Call Kelly with OSF Outpatient Palliative Care, 683-7700 (select option 6, followed by option 6 again).

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support of the Heart of Illinois 211 Information and Referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.