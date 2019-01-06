Sunday

Jan 6, 2019 at 3:22 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

John Clark, 22; Kayla Williams, 20; both Mackinaw.

Dakota Guilliams, 19; Kylee Davis, 18; both Delavan.

Cameron Kramer, 21; Michaela Branham, 21; both Pekin.

Payne Rodaway, 22; Christina Castros, 19; both Pekin.

Jashae Rogers, 25, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; Jacinta Rivers, 26, Letohatchee, Ala.

Scott Sherwood, 37; Claire Bohannon, 32; both Peoria.

Alexander Stein, 26; Samantha Rowe, 28; both Pekin.

Jordan Story, 31; Shirley Sander, 30; both Pekin.

Woodford County

Craig Peterson, 18, Eureka; Aubrey Wilkey, 19, Washington.

Clint Plunk, 51; Kathleen Parsons, 47; both Eureka.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Hilt, Annemarie and Hunter.

Roth, Angel and Matthew.

 