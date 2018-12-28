1923 - 2018

Oral J. Godbey, 95, of Pekin, passed away at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born Oct. 30, 1923, in Bethelridge, Ky. to Howard and Ada (Dick) Godbey, he married Evelyn R. Vaughn on April 23, 1949, in Keokuk, Iowa. She died July 12, 2015 in Pekin.

He also was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are one daughter, Sandy (Rick) Hoyle of Pekin; two sons, Darrell (Juana) Godbey of Oak Harbor, Wash. and Rick Godbey of Pekin; four grandchildren, Ericka (Aaron) Fannon of Macomb, Nikki (Nate) Ronna of Manito, Matt Godbey of Pekin and Angelo Godbey of Oak Harbor, Wash.; three great-grandchildren, Carsen Fannon, Drake Ronna and Eli Ronna; and two brothers, Ralph (Coleen) Godbey of Danville, Ky. and Roy Godbey of Waynesburg, Ky.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Oral worked for Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville for 27 years, retiring in 1985 as a wire drawer. He previously worked at Corn Products for 12 years.

He loved to make stained glass lamps, windows and night lights. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Oral attended Bay View Baptist Church in Washington.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Keith Thibo will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the U.S. Army and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bay View Baptist Church, 22648 Grosenbach Road, Washington, IL 61571.

