1937 - 2019

Leon James Tiona, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born May 7, 1937, in Bunker Hill to James L. and Leona (Howerton) Tiona, he married Eileen J. Marth on May 17, 1958, in Bunker Hill. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeffrey (Dr. Susan) Tiona of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Doug (Melanie) Tiona of Pekin; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Olson, Jordan, Catherine, Natalie, Benjamin and Christian; one sister, Mary Lou Portell of Pinckneyville; and one brother, Ray Tiona of Bunker Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.

Leon last owned and operated Tiona’s Service Company in Pekin, retiring in 2000. Prior to that, he worked at Laclede Steel in Alton for eight years and at Pekin Hospital as supervisor of maintenance.

He was a member of Circle 8 Square Dancing Club and Celestial City Camping Club. He also he enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching his grandson, Christian, play basketball and baseball, and he also enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren.

Leon was a 50-year member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin and a member of the Fellowship Club.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel J. Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.