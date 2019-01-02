1928 - 2018

Richard Eugene Smith, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at his residence.

Born Aug. 30, 1928, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Dewey McKinley and Beulah Mae (Fackler) Smith, he married Rose Ella Mae Autrey on Oct. 22, 1955, in Iowa City. She died Feb. 15, 2012, in Morton. He also was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are one daughter, Faith Maguire of Pekin; one son, Michael (Judy) Buck of Conway, Ark.; six grandchildren, Renee, Steven, Jr., Virgil, Tina, Francesca and Bryan; 10 great-grandchildren and four nieces he adored, Marilyn, Stephanie, Maxine and Norma. He also leaves, Veronica Padilla of Longmont, Colo., whom he referred to as a daughter.

He served in the United States Air Force during World War II and also served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Richard retired in 1990 from Illinois American Water Company, where he worked as an operating engineer. He previously had worked for a water company in Lyons, Colo., and for Coors in Longmont, Colo.

He loved to fish and was a diehard Denver Broncos fan. He was proud of being a golden glove boxing champion while serving in the Marine Corps. Richard treasured a special relationship with his great-grandson, Elijah.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Dwight Winnett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside rites will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, Iowa, where military rites will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758571, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.