During the past year, Peoria has experienced a few police shootings which were ruled justified. Naturally, as a retired police officer, I thoroughly read as much as I can in the Journal Star regarding these unfortunate incidents.

One thing I've noticed is much ado by the Journal Star regarding the gun-toting subjects who died as a result of the police doing what they are trained to do. There is always coverage concerning marches and prayer vigils that are conducted by friends and family of the deceased. However, rarely, if ever, do we hear anything from the Journal Star that supports the actions of the officers involved. They tell us the basics from police reports, court hearings and family members and that the involved officers are on paid leave until they are exonerated.

During that time, which can be months, these officers have to wonder about their eventual fate. Am I going to be fired, or worse yet, am I going to be prosecuted by Peoria County State's Attorney Jerry Brady?

Those of you who have never walked in the shoes of the men and women who are sworn to serve and protect our community, don't understand that they don't have the luxury of consulting with a supervisor or an attorney when these split second decisions have to be made. If they are chasing someone, no matter their race, if they see a gun or other deadly weapon displayed their first priority is to protect themselves or innocent people in the area. Unfortunately, sometimes deadly force is their only option. When that happens, no one wins.

In my career, I've never known an officer that started his or her shift with the idea that they wanted to hunt down and shoot any one. Everyone should want to see needless shootings in Peoria stop. I hope that parents and mentors are working together to convince these youngsters that running from the police is never good, and that if you are carrying a weapon it can turn deadly.

Kim Sylvester is a retired Peoria County Police officer. He lives in Peoria.