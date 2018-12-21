I was sorry to read the disparaging remark about my hometown in Phil Luciano’s article regarding his alternate solution to your public safety pension fee. I have traveled extensively throughout the country in my life and haven’t come across a city yet that doesn’t have its individual problems. Cities across Illinois have been recently challenged due to Illinois’ reduction in the state income tax distribution and the local sales tax administrative fee passed down to municipalities.

So far, Decatur has not had to increase property taxes due to these fiscal challenges. We most recently passed a balanced budget for 2019 and our 2018 budget started out in a deficit but appears close to finishing the year balanced as well. I commend your city council for researching Danville’s approach to combating its budget issues. Raising fees, taxes and cutting services has to be the last resort for public officials, but ultimately they are elected to keep a balanced budget.

Aesthetically, Decatur has done so much to improve our city. Our downtown was recently renovated and is bustling. We received national recognition at the 2018 America in Bloom Symposium due to a well-coordinated effort of citizens to beautify our city. We are adding a $4.25 million dollar amphitheater as part of our lakefront development project which will open April 2019. We have $2.9 million set aside in our new budget for neighborhood revitalization to address urban decay and rebuild portions of our city. Finally, we are finishing a $91 million dollar lake dredging project this year to increase water capacity and improve our recreational use.

Great things are happening in Decatur, and we encourage constructive dialogue between all cities as we can learn from each other. In challenging times, it doesn’t do anyone any good to belittle each other. After all, we each need to focus on trying to improve our communities, attract business and ultimately keep people from leaving Illinois.

Chuck Kuhle is a city councilman. He lives in Decatur.

