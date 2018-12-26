Phil Luciano’s Dec. 21 column, “Can’t schools tell kids to shut up anymore?” is the journalistic equivalent of two adults sitting on the porch, frowning disapprovingly as James Dean rides by on his motorcycle. It is Make America Great Again-lite nostalgia for an imagined bygone era when kids were kids, and no one thought (and most importantly didn’t talk) about their sexuality or gender identities. He reveals this absurd fiction while unsuccessfully trying to have it both ways, claiming: “I realize some kids today face challenges that are different than decades ago.”

Phil seems to suggest kids in his day didn’t experience confusion, pain, or rejection over gender and sexuality. He has confused absence with erasure. The assertion that these conversations are comparable to “goofy” and “sex-centered chatter” about Charlie’s Angels is the height of tone-deafness, met only by the claim that declaring and bullying an identity are somehow equally reprehensible. School is a powerful force of socialization. Today’s ignorant children are tomorrow’s indignant adults.

I agree with one of Phil’s final points: school is for teaching and learning. Unfortunately, he’s oblivious to the lessons children learn about gender and sexuality without a single, formal lecture. For children whose identities may not match the social expectation, the lesson is clear: if you are different, take Phil’s advice and “shut up.”

Doug Valentine

Formerly of East Peoria, now of Columbia, Mo.