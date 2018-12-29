Does anyone know why our military can transform a simple farm boy into a fierce fighting man in about six months, and with another six months turn him into either a Delta Force soldier, or a Navy Seal, (some of the best fighting men on the face of the earth) and yet after 17 years we can't form a strong fighting force of Afghans to protect their own country?

Perhaps it's time to take our troops out and claim a victory. It's foolish to stay and suffer loss after loss of our nation's finest young people stranded in a hopeless quagmire. The United States has not allowed our military to win a "war" since WW I and WW II. Korea was a political stalemate, that had our gutless politicians allowed our generals to win, Red China would not be the looming threat it is today. It is the story of Vietnam as well. At the conclusion of the three-day Tet Offensive, we had crushed the North Vietnamese Army and could have marched into Hanoi and taken the leaders prisoner. But the politicians wanted to talk and talk and allow the North to be re-armed by Russia and Red China while we, at the instruction of our political masters, tucked tail and ran.

We've seen the same thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. When our elected leaders commit our military forces to a conflict, they need to allow them to finish the job and stay the hell out of the way. We are in a position now that Russia and China can do as they please because our military has been so weakened by sequestration that we no longer have the will, nor the strength to oppose them. Russia has taken Crimea and will eventually take Ukraine and any other country they so choose and we cannot stop them. China claims the entire South China Sea and is dredging sand from the ocean bottom to build military bases to enforce their claims. We are powerless to stop them also. North Korea continues building atomic bombs and Iran continues to support terrorists and the development of its own nuclear capabilities.

How stupid are we to continue to elect spineless bureaucrats that put the interests of themselves and their lobbyists ahead of the needs of the nation. We are free by the strength of our military. Unfortunately, that strength is being eroded day by day and we are falling further and further behind our enemies. Make no mistake. Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and others are our deadly enemies and are seeking to destroy us. Wake up America!!! Toss the lily-livered lackeys beholding to special interests out of office and elect people who have the spine and stomach to make the hard choices. Wake up!

L. Wayne Colbert is retired and is a Marine Corps veteran, having served in Vietnam. He lives in Peoria.