Fear, worry and anxiety is very prevalent in our society, not just over the holidays, but seems to be more pronounced at this time of year. In a recent article that I read, over 50 million Americans experience anxiety in any given year. At the Barnabas Center we are seeing more clients with anxiety than normal. If anxiety is left unchecked it can turn into depression and that is definitely not good.

Time and space in this article won’t permit me to be exhaustive on this topic, but I want to share a few opinions on the matter.

What does God’s word have to say about anxiety and fear? “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power, and love, and a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7).

What is the opposite of a spirit of fear? Most people may say it would be the spirit of power, and perhaps that would make sense. But according to God’s word the opposite of the spirit of fear is a spirit of love. Fear and love are opposites. Dr. Jay Adams said, “The enemy of fear is love; the way to put off fear then is to put on love … love is self-giving, fear is self-protecting, love moves toward others; fear shrinks away from them. We must remember that love is the stronger of the two since it is able to ‘cast out fear’.” “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear . . . ” (1 John 4:18).

Our world today is torn and twisted by violence. Fear, anxiety, and worry is the common fare found in the news today. Particularly during the Christmas season when we Christians celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus, the Prince of Peace; where is the peace that this world so desperately needs? There was a hymn many years ago that contained these words, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.” I believe that the answer is, that I can’t change you or anyone else, but I can change myself by choosing to follow the Prince of Peace.

The words of Scripture found in 1 Peter 3:10-11 have this to say, “For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile. Let him eschew evil, and do good, let him seek peace, and ensue it.”

God’s Christmas present for all of us is His presence, God entered into our neighborhood so we could know Him, understand Him, and know what He expects of us, His creation.

