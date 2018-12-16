Editor's note: The Washington football team's unbeaten regular season and subsequent run through the Class 6A playoffs comes in at No. 10 on the Journal Star's annual list of top sports stories. We begin the countdown today by re-publishing Dave Reynolds' Nov. 3 game story from Washington's 23-21 second-round victory over Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin.

WASHINGTON — The clock had expired and Washington quarterback Caleb Fisher had to make a play in this Class 6A second-round football playoff game against Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin. And what a play he made.

Fisher took the shotgun snap at the 26 with 2.9 seconds left, scrambled right, then scrambled left before lofting a high pass in the right corner of the end zone. It sailed over the outstretched hand of intended receiver Cole Ludolph and into the grasp of teammate Sam Walter.

Washington 23, SHG 21. Bedlam at Babcook.

The Panthers (11-0) advance to the 6A quarterfinal round next weekend at Crete-Monee (8-3), which edged Chatham Glenwood, 40-39.

“I just had to keep the play alive until someone got open, throw it in the end zone and hope somebody went up to get it,” Fisher said amid the postgame hysteria. “We had a drawn-up play, but things got out of hand. But Sam did a great job getting open. I’m pretty happy, but I’m struggling to take this in right now.”

Fisher passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 81 yards on a day when Griffin’s stout defense held Walter to a mere 19 yards on 13 carries.

“They stopped our running game, but we persevered and found a way,” Walter said. “It’s crazy. This is too much.”

For Washington, it was a storybook ending on a cool, mostly cloudy afternoon five years removed from the last time these teams met under very different circumstances. That was the aftermath game of the Washington tornado when a gracious Griffin program welcomed the Panthers and their fans with open arms, but beat them 44-14 on the way to a state championship.

On Saturday, as a near-capacity crowd of 3,800 watched, the Cyclones burst to a 14-0 lead in the first 12 minutes, the first deficit the Panthers have faced all season.

“We had to get our defense to settle down,” Washington coach Darrell Crouch said. “Our linebackers were overplaying base plays we’ve seen all the time.”

That process began immediately, allowing the Washington offense to kick into gear, starting with a 63-yard kickoff return by Walter. That set up the Panthers’ first score — a 22-yard field goal by Ryan Kastl.

Two Griffin series later, Washington defensive back Brady Klein made a leaping interception to halt a Cyclones drive and give the Panthers another chance to score before halftime. Again the heroics came from Klein, who caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from a scrambling Fisher to cut it to 14-10 at the break. The junior made six catches for 106 yards on the day.

While Washington held the momentum entering the second half, Griffin regained it on the Panthers’ initial drive with a valiant goal-line stand at the 1.

“We needed to punch that in,” Crouch said.

But the Washington defense stopped the visitors cold on the ensuing possession, providing great field position for the hosts. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Panthers took their first lead of the day 17-14 when Fisher found Rylan McQueary from 7 yards out.

Both teams’ defenses held sway until 3:05 remained and SHG quarterback Sam Sweetland hit Cade Holloway with a 25-yard scoring aerial, regaining the lead, 21-17.

“Our defense did a helluva job,” said Sweetland. “They got a stop and we scored, thanks to our defense.”

Washington’s final drive was jump-started by a 39-yard kickoff return by Cole Watkins, giving the Panthers the ball at midfield.

Fisher engineered the final march to the 3 before a pair of penalties pushed the Panthers back to the 20 for his scrambling, career-defining play. It seemed the miscues, a problem game-long for Washington, would seal the Panthers’ fate.

“You can’t make penalties like that against this caliber of a team,” Crouch said. “But nobody’s heads were down toward the end. We talked about our options and were lucky enough to make that play. Caleb is such a good athlete, he just kept the play alive with his feet.”

For the 8-3 visitors, it was a crushing ending to an excellent season.

“It’s so tough to end the game like that, but (Fisher) is special,” said SHG coach Ken Leonard. “He won them that game. I hope Washington can go win state.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.