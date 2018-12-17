Bradley women’s basketball player Lasha Petree swept both weekly honors in the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday.

The freshman guard from Detroit was named Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week for her 28-point outing in Bradley’s 80-60 victory at Omaha on Friday.

Petree, who played just 25 minutes, made 6 of 10 attempts from 3-point range to help the Braves improve to 8-0.

For the season, Petree ranks second in the conference with an 18.1 scoring average.

Since the MVC introduced its Newcomer of the Week honor in the 2003-04 season, Petree became just the seventh player to win both awards the same week.