Jarod DePriest is officially a Jackrabbit.

The Farmington High School senior submitted his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at South Dakota State, ending a recruiting whirlwind for the two-time all-state and all-area lineman.

DePriest chose South Dakota State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, over 18 other Division I offers.

“I liked the bond I had with the coaches, that’s what really got me to go there,” said the 6-foot-5, 290-pound DePriest, who also seriously considered Illinois State.

Syracuse, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, also made a play late in the process. Members of the Orange offensive line staff paid two visits to Farmington and talked with DePriest about making an official visit if another recruit did not commit. That recruit did commit and DePriest settled on South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits were the first to make an offer to DePriest and defensive line coach Christian Smith remained loyal.

“He was the guy who recruited me," DePriest said. “He was a coach who no matter what my decision was, he would respect that and that was something I didn’t think other coaches had.”

Even though it's an 8 ½ hour drive from Farmington to Brookings, S.D., the fact the Jackrabbits play in the MVC with other close schools like ISU, Western Illinois and Southern Illinois attracted DePriest..

“It’s been pretty crazy,” DePriest said of the recruiting process. “I’ve had some nights that were very stressful and I thought about committing earlier, but I never could do it. I just didn’t have the gut feeling I have right now.”

SDSU went 10-3 this season and lost in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff on Dec. 14 to fellow MVFC program North Dakota State.