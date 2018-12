The Canton boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season under first-year coach Hunter Rhodes.

The Little Giants (1-6, 1-4) went on the road and earned a 58-50 Mid-Illini Conference victory over Washington (3-7, 1-4) on Thursday.

Rhodes was a standout point guard for Canton after graduating in 2014. He also helped lead Kirkwood Community College to a NJCAA Division national championship in 2016 and played two seasons at Northern Iowa.