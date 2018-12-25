At Princeville

When: Wednesday-Friday

Area teams: Elmwood, Peoria Heights/Quest, Princeville, Bushnell-Prairie City, Galva Midland

One thing: The newly named "Lee Westerman Princeville Girls Holiday Tournament" comes with some intriguing matchups, including the hosts vs. Elmwood on the opening day.

At Bloomington-Normal

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Area teams: Large School: Richwoods, Morton, Canton. Small School: Brimfield, Peoria Christian, El Paso-Gridley.

One thing: The State Farm Holiday Classic could be the site of Richwoods-Morton II but Rock Island and two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball Brea Beal could spoil the rematch.

Website: http://theclassic.org/

At Beardstown

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Area teams: Lewistown, Illini Bluffs, Midwest Central/Delavan, Illini West, Abingdon-Avon, Havana, Macomb, South Fulton, Rushville-Industry, Illini Central/Greenview, North Fulton

One thing: If seeds hold in the 37th annual Lady Tiger Classic, the 24-team field could have semifinals of top-seed Lewistown vs. No. 4 Illini West and No. 2 MC/D vs. No. 3 IB.

At Riverton

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Area teams: Tremont

One thing: The No. 8 seed Turks open play with a rematch against Heart of Illinois Conference foe and ninth-seeded Heyworth, which won 58-48 on Dec. 10.

At Manual

When: Thursday-Saturday

Area teams: Peoria High, Manual, Notre Dame, Dunlap, East Peoria, Limestone, Washington, Illinois Valley Central

One thing: Reigning champion Dunlap highlights another tough field with last year's runner-up Moline also making its return.

At Charleston

When: Thursday-Saturday

Area teams: Pekin

One thing: The Dragons head into tournament play having snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 15-point over East Peoria on Dec. 18.

Website: http://holiday.chs-athletics.org/

At Peru

When: Thursday-Saturday

Area teams: Eureka, Putnam County, Kewanee, Fieldcrest, St. Bede, Princeton

One thing: The top-seeded Hornets are the three-time reigning champions including last season's title game win - 57-28 over Fieldcrest - which was delayed due to a snow storm.