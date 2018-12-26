Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

HANNAH WOOD

ILLINI WEST SENIOR

Class rank: Fifth

Grade-point average: 3.8208

Sports: Volleyball (outside hitter) — Southeastern all-tournament team. Basketball (forward). Softball (infielder) — All-conference

Academic honors: High honors since fifth grade, National Honor Society

Favorite hobby: Playing sports

Goals: Continue athletic career in college and become a pharmacist

Favorite sports team (other than own): Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas Jayhawks

Favorite musical group: Dan + Shay

Favorite movie: “The Kissing Booth”

Favorite class: Anything math related Why? I love solving problems

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators