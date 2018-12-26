Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
HANNAH WOOD
ILLINI WEST SENIOR
Class rank: Fifth
Grade-point average: 3.8208
Sports: Volleyball (outside hitter) — Southeastern all-tournament team. Basketball (forward). Softball (infielder) — All-conference
Academic honors: High honors since fifth grade, National Honor Society
Favorite hobby: Playing sports
Goals: Continue athletic career in college and become a pharmacist
Favorite sports team (other than own): Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas Jayhawks
Favorite musical group: Dan + Shay
Favorite movie: “The Kissing Booth”
Favorite class: Anything math related Why? I love solving problems
— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators