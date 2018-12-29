After a close call one year ago, the Notre Dame boys basketball team is back in the title game of the Plano Christmas Classic.

The second-seeded Irish beat No. 3 Burlington Central 73-52 on Friday in a semifinal — and also a rematch of last year's title game here.

Connor Dillon had team highs of 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals for ND, which advances to face top-seeded Ottawa in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Three other ND players scored in double figures: Matt Pudik (14), Declan Dillon (12) and Joe Gustafson (11). Gustafson added six assists and three steals.

AT TAYLORVILLE

TAYLORVILLE 79, IVC 64: Jace Bergschneuder of Taylorville scored 37 points to lead the host team to a victory over Illinois Valley Central, which still advanced to the championship semifinals with a 2-1 pool play record.

Jolt Geltmaker scofed 23 and Kamden Wollard 16 for IVC, which meets Sterling in the second semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylorville meets Galesburg at noon in the other semi. The winners meet for the title at 8:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Geltmaker scored 27 and Wollard 15 in IVC's 61-46 win over Mount Zion.

AT WILLIAMSVILLE

TREMONT 60, SPRINGFIELD CALVARY 59: The Turks rallied with 21 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the title game here.

Ryan Wagenbach scored eight of his team-high 16 in the final eight minutes, during which Tremont rallied from down 46-39. Tim Rice added 12 points overall and Titus Thompson 10. That trio scored 18 of Tremont's 21 in the frame.

WILLIAMSVILLE 55, DEE-MACK 43: The host Bullets advance to their third consecutive title game here with a victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Ryan Nevill hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead Williamsville. Levi Scheuermann scored 16 to lead Dee-Mack, which falls to the third-place game against Springfield Calvary. John Carnicle added 10 points.

ELSEWHERE: Moline will meet East Moline or Chicago Mount Carmel in the title game of the Pekin Insurance Tournament, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. ... The semifinals are set in Pontiac, with top-seeded Chicago Heights Bloom facing No. 4 seed Bloomington at 1 p.m. Saturday. Chicago Simeon meets No. 2 seed Chicago Curie at 2:30 p.m. Winners meet at 9 p.m. for the title. ... Eureka plays Camp Point Central in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal at the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament, which was dark Friday.