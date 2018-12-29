Morton native and former Olivet Nazarene University coach and athletics director Jeff Schimmelpfennig was recently inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame.

Schimmelpfennig, a longtime men's basketball assistant coach who went on to serve as the university's AD from 2000-2008, was enshrined in the Meritorious Service category in a Dec. 1 ceremony. He is a 1982 Morton graduate and a 1986 graduate of ONU, located in Bourbonnais.

During Schimmelpfennig's tenure as AD, the Tigers' NAIA program flourished on the national level in numerous sports. He was also instrumental in the renovation of all of ONU's facilities and was one of three people appointed by the university president to help secure and run the Chicago Bears Training Camp on campus.

Schimmelpfennig works at Stiefel Financial in Bourbonnais and has also spent six years as the commissioner for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.