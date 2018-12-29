PEORIA — The Peoria Mustangs closed out 2018 in the win column with a 6-0 rout of the Wausau River Wolves on Saturday night at Owens Center.

Connor Bennett scored two goals for the Mustangs. Brandon Hay, Jared Wisely, Brad Larson and Austin Keil each added a goal.

Cody Layne and Nick Ulrich each recorded two assists, with Zachary Eddington, Blake Finley, Jack Radley, Bret Bauer, Ian McHenrey, Jaycob Bland and Camden Swearingen all adding one each. Jared Gardner got the win in goal, stopping all 15 shots he faced.

The Mustangs open 2019 with a road trip to visit the Wisconsin Whalers at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Oregon Ice Arena.