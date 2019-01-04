MOLINE — The Morton boys basketball team earned a big victory — both by point spread and in stature.

The Potters took control in the second quarter to beat Rock Island 69-45 in the first of three games Friday at the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.

Morton (13-4) got a game-high 27 points from Barik Olden, who scored 11 in the second. The Potters used a huge push in that quarter to turn a 20-16 game into a 38-17 halftime lead.

Rock Island (10-5) — coming off the large-school title at the State Farm Classic in Bloomington — managed only one field goal in the second quarter to fall behind. Bradley commit JaMir Price scored 13 to lead Rock Island; he was held scoreless in the second quarter.

Jarrett Crider added 15 points for Morton, surpassing 1,000 points for his career. Grant Gudeman scored 11 points for the Potters, adding a trio of 3-pointers.

Morton went 15-for-18 from the line, including 8-for-9 in the fourth quarter.