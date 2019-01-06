PEORIA — Goaltenders know the deal in a third game in three nights situation.

Often, it's on them.

"You try to give your guys something extra, try to help as much as you can," said Steve Klein, the rookie goaltender for the Peoria Rivermen. "But this team, it's different. Our guys block shots, they just keep playing, and it's been that way all year.

"Every guy in the lineup, really, did the little things to make sure we won tonight."

Klein notched a shutout over the Huntsville Havoc for the second straight Sunday outing in Carver Arena, while the Rivermen found an extra gear in the third period to put away a 3-0 victory before 2,629.

Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel earned his 209th victory, tying Rivermen Hall of Fame coach Pat Kelly for second on the all-time franchise list.

Peoria defenseman Jake Hamilton came off a five-game SPHL suspension and assisted on the game-winner, then added his first pro goal with an empty-netter at 16:24 of the third period.

It wrapped up a three-game weekend sweep for the Rivermen, who suddenly have broken away from the SPHL with a four-point lead in first place.

They are 20-3-3 with an 11-0-1 mark on home ice. Scary good for a team that spent the weekend with a patchwork lineup because of multiple ECHL call-ups.

"I'm proud of our team," Trudel said. "Our defense unit was back tonight, played a great game. Our leaders, they led, and that makes such a big difference.

"And Klein was great."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Klein, 25, was a last-minute arrival as the Rivermen wrapped up camp in the fall. He came down from ECHL Florida's camp and has tossed three shutouts in 15 outings. Two weeks ago he was the top-ranked goaltender in the SPHL, and after Sunday's gem he improved to 11-3-0 with a 2.14 goals-against and a .914 saves rate.

"I was excited to get here," said Klein, a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native who grew up as a Calgary Flames fan, and on Sunday was sliding on his pads on the ice, after the game, playing with little kids as part of a post-game skate with fans. "When you get here, you walk around in the building, look at the banners, see the pictures, the names on the wall. It's an organization with so much history, and it's great to be a part of it.

"We played the way we like to play, today. This is a great team."

Rivermen winger Ben Blasko — playing center in a makeshift lineup — finished a three-on-two break with a shot from the slot over goaltender Mike DeLaVergne's stick shoulder at 6:35 of the first period.

Peoria rolled to an 11-1 shooting edge as the Havoc did not get their first shot in the contest until John Schiavo's routine drive from deep in the right circle at 9:46.

A scoreless second period followed, during which the Rivermen had a shorthanded breakaway from Alec Hagaman and multi-shot doorstep sequence from Mike Gurtler that were stopped by DeLaVergne.

At the other end, Klein shut down a two-on-none breakdown.

The Rivermen hit a pair of posts in the third period before Hagaman delivered a big goal at 9:52 for 2-0.

Hagaman skated around the back of the net and tried a wraparound from the left post. The puck banked in off DeLaVergne as the goaltender sprawled on his belly in the goalmouth.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

RIVER READINGS: Veteran Rivermen winger Mike Gurtler has 15 points in his last 10 games. He made a gritty play in the third period when he blocked a shot to help protect a 2-0 lead, and was hobbled after the puck smacked off his instep. Gurtler played on, helped clear the zone, and had to stay out there when an icing infraction was whistled. ... Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman extended his points streak to seven games. ... Huntsville is 10-5-1 on the road this season, and three of those regulation losses are to Peoria.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.