PEORIA — A window to the transformation of the old Chase building into the new OSF HealthCare headquarters might be found on the fourth floor.

Installed recently, what’s known as a "Chicago window" is to be the first of more than 100 in the structure that’s undergoing renovation at Adams and Fulton streets in Downtown Peoria.

The 15-by-19-foot window, a fixed-glass panel flanked by narrower sashes, was a standard feature of the 116-year-old building when it played host to Block & Kuhl department store in the first half of the 20th century.

The custom-made new window received approval from federal and state historic preservationists, required as part of the renovation. With that sanction, part of a year-long endeavor, the rest of the windows can be manufactured in Wisconsin and transported to Peoria for installation.

"It’s been quite the process," said Adam Gibson, director of client management for Pointcore Construction, which is overseeing the renovation.

Hewing to historic accuracy is painstaking work. And it isn’t cheap. But the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, the Catholic congregation that owns and operates OSF, appear to consider it a good investment.

For their mission and for Peoria’s, perhaps.

"Part of their role and their belief was, ‘How do we continue to help the economy of Peoria?’ Everybody knows that it gets stimulated by having a vibrant downtown," said Jim Mormann, CEO of integrated solutions for OSF.

"If there is something that we can do by introducing new aspects of our (employees) to Downtown that helps that vibrancy come back, we wanted to be about it. That was a real foundational principle for us."

Since 2018, the seven-story building at 330 SW Adams St. has been stripped to its foundation, essentially. Now it’s being rebuilt and recreated, a process the Journal Star was allowed to witness recently.

When completed late next year, the headquarters is expected to house about 750 OSF employees – or "mission partners," as the organization calls them. The workers are to migrate from other OSF locations scattered around Peoria.

They’ll see a building restored to how it looked in the 1950s, which Mormann described as its best era. Intricate plaster work and crown molding are to be faithful to their appearance back in the day, revealed after drop ceilings and other devices hid them for decades.

"It’s just such a unique building, and you see things that have been (covered) for 50, 75, 100 years," Gibson said. "It’s nice to bring them back to life and restore them."

Even the newfangled touches are to feature vestiges of the building’s past.

A mid-level outdoor rooftop patio and garden is to function as a home for OSF HealthCare Foundation receptions and a place where workers can collaborate and relax. But it’s designed so anybody on the roof won’t be visible from the ground.

It’s in keeping with historic rehabilitation tax credits that allowed OSF to afford to restore a building set for demolition before Caterpillar Inc. decided not to construct a new headquarters there.

"Historically, people were not anywhere up on the roof in 1920," OSF spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff said. "You cannot be seen down on Washington Street."

At Washington and Fulton streets, in the rear of the complex, more modernity is expected, if Mormann has his way. He’d like to see a restaurant, open to the public, occupy a building annex that once housed a grocery store.

A local establishment, not fast food and not part of a national chain, would be ideal, according to Mormann. The restaurant could be a logical and logistical extension of activity, current and future, along the riverfront.

"The challenge I think that Peoria faces, like many downtowns, is how do you keep people here? How do you bring people back here when it’s not during their usual work hours?" Mormann said. "But it starts with getting people here first. So businesses coming down here are really essential."

Complementing the restaurant is to be a public-access coffee shop at the front entrance, along Adams Street. An area is planned for the sisters to display artifacts that relate to the history of their order and its involvement in Peoria medical care.

"We want to basically intermingle both the private and public as much as we can," Mormann said.

The OSF human resources department also is to occupy part of the ground floor. The top floor, where Block & Kuhl operated a tea room, is to house executive offices.

In between are to be offices and conference rooms in a building that also once housed the Carson Pirie Scott & Co. department store and various financial institutions.

Office space is to be flexible, to accommodate varying numbers of employees. COVID-19 concerns and work-from-home capabilities are factors, Mormann suggested.

Designs for each floor were made, then remade once additional historical features were uncovered and preserved. Not to mention allowances for abatement of nuisances, including asbestos and lead paint.

"You get into an old building, you have all kinds of things you don’t expect," Mormann said. "It needed a lot of work."

Once that work is finished, OSF officials expect the building’s windows to receive plenty of views. From mission partners looking out, and from the rest of Peoria looking in.

"It’ll be fun to see the public’s reaction when it’s done," Dankoff said. "There’s a lot of buzz in this community about this building, because of the historical factors and what it was to people. And I think we need a little bit of that, especially this year."