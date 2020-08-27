We need to eat, and restaurants need our business.

The coronavirus pandemic erased profit margins for local restaurants and threatened to put them out of business — first because of a statewide shutdown, now because customers are wary about dining in or going out at all.

Luckily, carryout, curbside service and delivery services are options for restaurants to bring in some money and customers to get a break from nonstop cooking and dishwashing, which drove some of us crazy during the shutdown.

Members of the Journal Star staff, like many of you, have go-to spots when a home-cooked meal is just not on the menu. Below you will find 13 of our favorites.

Check out our recommendations, then email Romando Dixson, the Journal Star executive editor, with your own favorite local restaurants and menu items during the pandemic. Your suggestions may be used in a future article. Dixson can be reached at rdixson@gannett.com.

1. Good Tequila’s

You'd better come to the table prepared if you are going to eat with me via curbside or to-go service.

We might do the Gigante Burrito, smothered in white cheese sauce. I'm Off Menu Guy, so we'll know to ask for the beef version, rather than the steak or chicken only option. You can also get a chimichanga that is as big as your forearm. Portions are huge here, and relatively, the prices are not. Go there.

Good Tequila's is located at 5025 W. American Prairie Dr., Peoria; (309) 691-7822; goodtequilaspeoria.com.

– Dave Eminian

2. Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza

Nestled in the heart of Peoria Heights, Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza serves up 10-inch "hand-stretched" pizzas that are actually bigger than you might think. We ate there when outside dining was first allowed and enjoyed the tunes coming from the Pour Bros.' stage which is literally feet from your table.

Salads and paninis were good and there is a nice selection of beers on tap but the key is the pizza and we usually made our own. My family enjoyed feta cheese, chicken, spinach and light marinara dressing.

Check out Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza at 4450 N. Prospect Road at (309) 966 4185. Find their menu at www.brienzospizza.com/menu

– Andy Kravetz

3. Fedora's

This unassuming eatery is home to the finest authentic gyro I've found in Peoria. You won't find the pre-formed sheet meat here.

The ambiance won't wow you, but the quality and portions will.

Fedora's also offers a variety of sandwiches and pizza, but the deluxe gyro is hard to resist. I always go with extra tzatziki sauce.

You can find Fedora's at 1229 W. McClure Ave., Peoria. Order at (309) 685-4976. Find the menu at facebook.com/FedorasPizza.

– Dean Muellerleile

4. The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

Look no further than Water Street for the best barbecue in town. No question. Game over. In fact, my wife and I love Blue Duck so much we held our wedding reception there. So, grabbing takeout was a consistent given over the last few months.

Smoked then Fried Wings, an order of four — for a starter, it is almost a meal in itself. But please don't rush through these wings. They need to be seriously savored. And I'd be in trouble if I didn't add in an order of Fried Dill Pickle Chips — extra garlic aioli, of course.

My wife doesn't look past the appetizers, ordering the Barbecue Nachos with chicken, hold the pico de gallo and add extra cheese sauce.

My go-to entree is the Bahn Mi sandwich — brisket mixed with pickled veggies topped with a red pepper aioli. All the sides have their own unique twist, but none compare to the Warm Bacon Potato Salad. Just try it. Trust me. We get out the door for about $50, tip included.

Give Blue Duck a try at 212 Southwest Water Street, Suite B. Order at 309-981-5801 or 309-981-5799. Find the menu at blueduckbarbecue.com.

– Adam Duvall

5. Rhythm Kitchen

To my knowledge, there are only a handful of restaurants in Peoria that have crawfish regularly on their menus. And I can think of no better way to eat crawfish than in a messy, not-very-picturesque roux.

Rhythm Kitchen's crawfish etouffee sticks in your belly like a warm, spicy hug. I *always* sub the rice for grits just to up the creamy factor even further.

There was one time early in the pandemic when they were out of etouffee... so I "reluctantly" switched to their shrimp creole. And, of course, it's almost as great. Maybe I'll ask to swap the etouffee's garlic toast for the sweet biscuit included with the creole next time – finally, my Frankenstein is ready to eat.

Rhythm Kitchen is on the first floor of 305 SW Water St. Call and order takeout (curbside, even) at 309-676-9668 or via delivery apps DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Find their menu at rhythmkitchenmusiccafe.com – most entrees run between $10 and $20.

– Adam Gerik

6. Sushigawa

Sushi takeout has helped keep me semi-sane during a pandemic that’s required I cook far more than normal. Sushigawa is my go-to for that treat — and it never disappoints. The beauty of sushi is that it travels well in to-go containers, so it tastes equally great from the couch as it does sitting in Sushigawa’s cozy Peoria restaurant.

Some of my favorite maki include the Pink Lady (tuna and crunch on fried shrimp roll); Tokyo Maki (spicy tuna over shrimp with green onion); and, despite the cringe-worthy name, Sexy Dragon (spicy octopus with spicy salmon). A more traditional option is the Rainbow (California maki with fresh fish). Most of the special maki are $10-$16. Traditional rolls are $5-$8 — the spicy salmon and spicy scallop are always solid options. Sashimi and grilled teriyaki dishes are also on the menu.

Sushigawa is located in Westlake Shopping Center, 2601 W. Lake Ave. Order takeout at (309) 679-9300 and find the menu at sushigawa.com. Or stay home and get your maki delivered through Order2Eat (order2eatdelivery.com).

– Katie Gaston

7. Sous Chef

As a photographer at the Journal Star, I spend much of my time out and around the city and central Illinois taking photos. The challenge during the coronavirus pandemic has been dining options, although those options have expanded a bit since the beginning of the pandemic.

I have been on a path to a vegan diet. While not yet 100%, I am close. So my options are limited further.

Fortunately, there is Sous Chef. It has become the best option for lunch on a schedule that can change in an instant. The most attractive attribute has been that I have never stopped in Sous Chef to find either employees or customers without masks. The second attribute is it takes only a few minutes to stop and grab a ready-made snack pack they offer. It is a small tray of cut root vegetables presented with wonderful hummus made in-house for dipping. The third attribute is all of the vegetables are locally-sourced organic. So I contribute to a local farmer and a local business.

– David Zalaznik

8. The Fox Pub & Cafe

This British-themed restaurant is within walking distance of my residence, right up the Rock Island Trail. Usually I'll walk there on Saturdays, particularly during the Premier League soccer season, when they open early for a full English breakfast. During the coronavirus pandemic, I've ordered food to go every 10 days or so.

My favorite entree is the Big Ben, a hamburger with bleu cheese and grilled onions. It's served on a bap, a British sandwich roll. The fish and chips are really good, too. So are the Friday-night specials they offer at various times of the year, including lobster macaroni and cheese during Lent.

Fox owner Matt Rixner is a craft-beer expert. He might have one of the best selections of on-tap regional and national craft beers in the area. During the pandemic, the Fox has offered tap beer to go in pint-sized cans called "curbies."

The Fox is located in Parkway Plaza at 7800 N. Sommer St. in Peoria. Telephone is 309-692-3693. Website, with online ordering, is thefoxpubandcafe.com.

– Nick Vlahos

Bonus recommendation: The beer-battered haddock with handcut fries and cole slaw apparently known in England as Fish and Chips is superb.

– Scott Hilyard

9. Gil’s

Want chicken? Gil's Supper Club in little Hanna City is an institution. The family business opened in 1962 and offers a home-cooked meal vibe.

The fried chicken is legendary there, and you can get it with parmesan, skinless, quarter-portions, half-portions, white and dark meat or all-white. They are rated nearly a 5 on Trip Advisor and Yelp, so clearly reviewers have also tried the peanut butter pie.

Gil's is located at 12703 W. Farmington Rd., Hanna City; (309) 565-7889; gilssupperclub.com.

– Dave Eminian

10. Yen Ching

My wife and I have been such loyal customers to this longtime Chinese restaurant in North Peoria that the proprietors immediately know my order before I say a word on the phone.

Almost always, I order the sliced chicken with broccoli and an egg roll. Linda usually opts for the sliced chicken with mushrooms (she gets it spicy) along with hot and sour soup. The portions are so generous we save half of it for dinner the following evening. Consistency is the keyword for Yen Ching. Always hot, always fresh, always tasty and never a wrong order. All for around $25 for the two of us. Almost all entrees are $10 or under.

Check out Yen Ching at 6936B N. University St., tucked away in the Tanglewood Center. Order at 309-692-9227. You have to walk inside, but the pickup center is protected by a heavy plastic barrier. No website, but the menu can be found on zomato.com.

– Dave Reynolds

11. Bernardi’s

A family-owned Italian restaurant that began in Toluca and currently has two locations in the Peoria area is one of my family’s favorites. Thankfully, there is a location in our town of Washington. On nights we haven’t felt up to cooking, we turned to Bernardi’s to provide us with a delicious meal.

My favorite dish is their famous fried chicken, served family style with tortellini and spaghetti. My husband loves their catfish and orders that every time we go. My daughter's favorite dish is fettuccine alfredo, so she opts for the Fettuccine A La Bernardi with grilled chicken. Most dishes range from $9.55 to $22.50.

Check out Bernardi’s at 2137 Washington Road, Washington. Order at 745-5505 or online at bernardisrestaurants.com, where you can also find their menu.

– Jen Adler

12. Asia Grill

Asia Grill in the Junction City Shopping Center was one of the first restaurants I returned to after the shutdown was lifted. We’d decided to only visit places with outdoor seating, and the three wrought iron tables out front fit the bill. Plus, I love their food. They always use quality ingredients and their recipes are unique.

I’m always discovering something new there, but my latest favorite is the Panang Curry Chicken. I’ve never been a huge fan of curry, but evidently there are all types of curry and this one is a bit sweet. As always it comes with a choice of white or brown rice. Entrees range from $10 to $18.

And for those who prefer takeout, this is the place. They are located at 5832 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria. Order ahead at 309-689-8880 or online at asia-grill.com.

– Leslie Renken

Bonus recommendation: Asia Grill is a nice treat for my wife and I (even if we're picking up pizza for the kids). Ingredients are fresher than your average spot, the food more flavorful. I dig the steamed chicken with vegetables and my wife normally has the sesame chicken. Gotta try the crab rangoon, flaky little flowers with the perfect pasty-to-filling ratio.

– Wes Huett

13. The 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Pizzeria

Pizza is a signature item at this Chicago-style pub. I always go with a sausage, black olive and green pepper number with beautifully seasoned Italian sausage.

My other favorites include gyros so laden with diced onions, cucumbers and tomatoes that the accompanying tzatziki sauce is unnecessary. The savory nachos and walleye nuggets also have never disappointed me. I also like to occasionally snack on their Buffalo wings or their fried mushrooms.

What really makes the 5th Quarter special to me is the friendliness of their staff. Every time I have walked into this establishment, the people on greeter duty have acted as if seeing me was the best thing that has happened to them all day. That friendliness and enthusiasm follow me around for the duration of my stop, radiating from the bartenders, the servers, the managers and the cooks. That attitude has brought me back to the 5th Quarter again and again.

Located at 1110 N. Main St. #2138, East Peoria, the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Pizzeria offers curbside carry-out service. For more information, call (309) 713-3436 or visit 5qsportsbar.com

– Mike Kramer