PEORIA – As orchestras all over the country struggle with how to start the 2020-2021 season in the midst of a pandemic, central Illinois’ two major orchestras have taken very different approaches.

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra began its season Sept. 26 by broadcasting a pre-recorded concert on public television and two public radio stations. The Heartland Festival Orchestra chose to bring back the live concert, performing its season opener on Sept. 19 to a small, socially-distanced audience.

Live performances ended in March for orchestras all over the country when COVID-19 rules were instituted. Both the PSO and HFO canceled all the remaining concerts in their 2019-2020 seasons at that time.

Since then, as society has slowly reopened, orchestras have come up with various plans on how to safely perform. Following the lead of orchestras like the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the HFO reopened the concert hall and kicked off its season by performing Mozart and Haydn live at Five Points Washington.

Attendance, which was already sparse by design to comply with Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations, was not quite what organizers had hoped for. Fewer than 60 people attended the event even though 100 were allowed.

"We had people who bought tickets who didn’t come," said HFO Artistic Director and Conductor David Commanday during a recent phone interview. "We have supporters who want to support us, but who are a little spooky still."

The theater at Five Points can hold more than 1,000 people, so it was a bit disconcerting to see all those empty seats, said Commanday. But it didn’t take away from the sense of joy at being back on the concert stage.

"Performing music live adds an absolutely magical ingredient to the art itself, and to the piece of music itself," he said. "Live music has a lot to do with the energy that exists inside of the space, the space shared by the performers and the audience. We had some of that even on Saturday. No one will say we loved having a hall that was one tenth full – because given our normal experience, that means no one was interested, which was obviously not the case here. But even having the audience the size that we had reintroduces that magical element and, frankly, I think some of that comes across even in the virtual realm."

Patrons could also choose to watch the event virtually by purchasing a ticket.

"When you have your live stream pass, you get an email that includes a link and password," said Commanday.

In addition to keeping music fans safe from COVID-19, the streamed concert is also a bargain: $20 per concert, as opposed to $95 for concert tickets and $75 for dress rehearsal tickets. Allowing folks to attend dress rehearsals is also new for the HFO. Since the limit is 100 people in the audience at a time, dress rehearsals provide an opportunity to sell 100 more tickets. Those attending get an inside look at how music is made.

"For many people, watching a rehearsal is fascinating," said Commanday.

The HFO’s 2020-2021 season is designed to bring back back both the magic of live music and the revenue stream – musicians have been suffering during the pandemic, which has pretty much shut down their profession.

"Musicians love to make music, but musicians also make music to get paid," said Commanday. "That’s the rub — we live to make music, and we make music to live. So for those out there who love music, hang in there with us — we need you."

Since the revenue stream for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra has been underwriters, donors and subscribers who have continued to buy season tickets through the shutdown, the PSO is able to continue to give music away as it did when it broadcast the season’s first concert on WTVP public television and public radio stations 89.9 WCBU and 89.1 WGLT, said George Stelluto, PSO music director.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out to a broad audience, a potential audience of some 200,000 people," he said. "We are happy to do that because we have such great support. We have such great subscribers — I don’t even describe them as subscribers anymore because they are philanthropists. They are sticking with us, they are supporting the symphony, they are allowing us to create work for musicians, and they are allowing us to make this work available to basically everybody until we can get back to the concert hall. So it’s an incredibly generous gesture on the part of our subscribers, that they stuck with us in this project."

The PSO will continue to pre-record and broadcast concerts on WTVP at least until January, said Stelluto. It has opted to wait on live streaming concerts because of a newly crafted electronic media agreement with the musicians union, said Stelluto.

"I think the new agreement just came out a couple weeks ago. We want to sort through all that before we start selling tickets," he said. "It’s a rather complicated agreement. We’re happy to be part of the agreement, we just want to make sure we understand it thoroughly before we start any of that kind of activity on the internet because we are a union orchestra. We want to make sure we are serving both our musicians and our constituents the right way."

The needs of musicians have been high on the list of considerations for orchestras crafting their reopening plans. For both the PSO and the HFO, that meant figuring out how to arrange the orchestra to provide the proper amount of social distancing. Whenever possible, musicians now wear masks and they no longer sit close enough to share music stands. Both Commanday and Stelluto spoke about how social distancing among musicians affected sound.

"We’re all playing at least six feet if not more distanced from each other, and that creates all kinds of acoustic challenges for the orchestra members because usually we’re much closer together," said Stelluto. "So there were a lot of challenges to overcome, and I thought the orchestra really outdid themselves. It’s just really hard to play when your colleague across the orchestra from you that normally might be 10-feet is now 30-feet away. It took some getting used to… It was just a matter of trusting the hall to unify our sound while individual musicians might feel isolated because they were so distant."

While the difficulties of the current season may seem overwhelming at times, as conductor of a 123-year-old symphony, Stelluto has history to rely on.

"This is not the first time this has happened in the world or Peoria — about 100 years ago the Spanish flu canceled concerts of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra," said Stelluto. "You can go back and see the newspaper announcements — concerts, church services, all large gatherings were canceled, and society toughed it out. If you look at WWII in Stalingrad, the Stalingrad Philharmonic was playing while bombs were dropped on the concert hall. People want their culture and they want their art, so we are happy to take the steps that we have taken to help provide that. So I’m just thrilled by the whole thing, and I'm edified by our colleagues in the orchestra and staff, our subscribers, our donors. Everybody has stepped up and said ‘this is a worthwhile project, let's do it.’"

